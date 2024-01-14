Scores of people have reacted to reports that Second Lady Samira Bawumia has been involved in a severe accident

The second lady escaped without sustaining any significant injuries, but one person has reportedly been confirmed dead

YEN.com.gh has compiled some thoughtful reactions from kind-hearted online users on social media

Thoughtful reactions are pouring in amid reports that Second Lady Samira Bawumia has been involved in a severe accident that claimed the life of one person.

Per the reports, the second lady was on her way to the Ashanti Region when a sprinter bus narrowly collided with her entourage before colliding with two vehicles behind hers, killing one member of Samira Bawumia's convoy.

In a Facebook post, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the accident happened at Ohene-Nkwanta near Nobewam, off the Kumasi-Accra highway.

Eight victims have suffered varying degrees of injuries and are receiving medical attention.

''Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, but the eight who victims suffered varying degrees of injuries were rushed to the hospital for treatment,'' the GNFS said.

Read the Fire Service statement below:

Reactions online

Netizens have extended well wishes to the second lady on social media, notably X.

@Bigsolo_1 said:

May Allah save Samira Bawumia, the second lady of Ghana, from the fatal accident.

@LoveMena indicated:

So happy Samira is doing well. Eii, the year is too young for this. God help her.

@AzizRemedyGh posted:

Samira Bawumia's cars in the fatal crash.

@BenopaOnyx1 said:

Samira Bawumia has been involved in a fatal accident, but fortunately, she's okay.

