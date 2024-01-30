Zumankyere Amos, aka Skelenzy, has died from wounds after being shot by the police in the Upper West Region

Skelenzy and a friend were returning from Kaleo on a motorbike when the incident occurred

Some friends and sympathisers in the community are demanding justice following the incident

The musician, reportedly mistakenly shot by police earlier in January 2024, has died from his wounds.

Zumankyere Amos, aka Skelenzy, was shot near the Loho Primary School in Wa, Upper West Region.

Zumankyere Amos, aka, Skelenzy

Source: Facebook

When the incident occurred, Skelenzy and a companion, Fidelis, were returning from Kaleo on a motorbike.

He was wounded in the abdomen, while his friend was wounded in the thigh.

Skelenzy underwent two surgeries during his three-week hospitalisation.

Skelenzy graduated from Kanton Senior High School in 2017 and is survived by a wife and two children.

The musician has been mourned by several members of the Wa community online people online.

They have also been calling for justice and accountability following the shooting.

A similar incident occurred at Pigfarm in Accra, where a woman died after being hit by a stray bullet during a police anti-robbery operation.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital after the incident.

Police were trying to arrest a criminal gang linked to several robberies during the operation at Pigfarm.

Mother killed by stray shot from traditional priest

A woman died after being hit by a stray gunshot by a traditional priest on her way from church on New Year’s Eve.

The woman was travelling with her daughter, who was also wounded by the shot from the traditional priest.

Reports indicate that the suspect, Nana Kwarteng, claimed to be performing rituals for the gods.

Source: YEN.com.gh