Police are on the hunt for a man alleged to have killed his girlfriend and two children at Asuoso in the Ashanti Region

An assemblyman in the area said residents who found the bodies also found a hammer and a machete at the scene of the crime

Some residents found the bodies on January 29, 2024, and called police to the scene of the crime

Police in the Ashanti Region are searching for a 30-year-old man accused of killing three people.

The man, identified only as Shadrack, is believed to have killed his girlfriend, a two-week-old baby and a four-year-old boy at Asuoso in the Offinso North District.

Police reportedly have some leads in the case:

Some residents who found the bodies on January 29, 2024, told Asaase News that there were indications that the suspect had committed the crime the previous day.

Police officers were later called to the scene and are following leads to arrest the suspect.

An assemblyman in the area said residents found a hammer and a machete at the crime scene.

Another recent case of femicide saw a woman killed by her ex-husband at her workplace in Amasaman on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

The victim, a mother of two, had been legally separated from her ex-husband following domestic abuse.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service came to the scene after the husband shot himself after killing his ex-wife.

A 21-year-old Pragya rider was killed by a mentally ill person at Ajumako in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District.

The victim was trying to separate a fight between two mentally ill persons.

The suspect in the killing was beaten by angry residents and sent to the Ajumako District Police Command after the incident.

YEN.com.gh reported that a young police officer took his own life by shooting himself.

The name of the male police officer was withheld until his family had been duly informed, according to a police statement.

Last year, the Ghana police were hit by a series of similar cases, prompting concerns for morale among officers.

