An Okada rider escaped the wrath of a mob after knocking down a dog with his motorbike at Nungua

Police at the Nungua District Headquarters retrieved the motorbike after a report was filed about the incident

The owner of the dog and his partner were left distraught and carried the pet away to bury it

An Okada rider escaped an angry mob attack after knocking down a white man’s dog.

The incident took place at the Nungua Coco Beach on February 11, 2024.

The dog owner took his dog for burial. Source: Kasapa Online

Source: Getty Images

Kasapa online reported that the Police at the Nungua District Headquarters visited the scene and retrieved the motorbike after a report was filed.

There were a number of motorbikes moving around the beach that day.

The rider who knocked down the dog incurred the wrath of many people who had gathered at the beach.

A woman who was with the owner of the dog was reportedly left distraught after the incident.

The owner of the dog carried his pet away in his arms with the intent to bury it.

Chief saves man caught sleeping with married woman from lynching

There have been other instances where mob justice has not resulted in violence.

The Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area banished a man for sleeping with several married women.

Residents of Bole had initially tried to lynch the man after he was caught in the act of sleeping with a married woman.

A statement from the chief explained that the so-called womaniser had been banished for his safety.

In the Western Region, two persons accused of stealing three goats from a chop bar had their heads shaved with machetes after being caught.

The two suspects were being targeted by a youth group at Sawdadiem in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

They were also accused of committing other crimes in the community, such as sexual assault.

Thief traced using stolen AirPods

In August 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that a thief was arrested after he broke into a room at Nungua in Accra and stole cash and personal effects, including Apple AirPods.

30-year-old Bortey Borteye's decision to steal the AirPods helped police track the gadget on the complainant's phone, leading to his arrest.

He has been jailed on two counts for five and two years, but the sentences will run concurrently.

Source: YEN.com.gh