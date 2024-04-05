Four Presbyterian Boys Senior High School students have been arrested over a staged kidnapping

Police have arrested four students of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, for staging a kidnapping.

Two adults were also arrested alongside the students, by the name Isaac Kissi Adjei alias Kofi Black and Courage Teiko.

The students had demanded a GH¢340k ransom.

The police, in a statement, said preliminary investigations revealed that one of the juveniles, in an attempt to extort money from his parents to enable him to travel abroad, conspired with the others to stage the kidnapping incident.

In the process, they demanded GH¢340,000 as ransom from the alleged victim’s parents and succeeded in getting GH¢20,000.

Past incidents of staged kidnappings

There have been a number of fake kidnapping incidents in the past over the last few years.

In 2021, three people who faked a kidnapping incident in Takoradi were arrested.

The adopted father of the supposed victim reported that his child had been kidnapped, with the kidnappers demanding ransom.

The victim and accomplices reported to the police station the following day that they were joking.

Also, in the Western Region in 2021, a woman was caught up in a fake kidnapping and pregnancy scandal and arrested.

The woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah, was slapped with two charges, including deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

