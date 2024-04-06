The lifeless body of a girl was discovered without her tongue after she had been missing for three days

The three-year-old girl had gone missing at Dagombaline, Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region

Children playing football in the vicinity stumbled upon the body while retrieving their ball

A missing three-year-old girl at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti Region has been found dead.

The girl, Taslima Labaran, was found with her tongue missing.

The girl had been missing for three days. Source: citinewsroom.com

Source: UGC

Children playing football in the vicinity found the body inadvertently.

The body was found on the top floor of the building, currently undergoing renovation following a recent fire.

She had been missing for three days in Dagombaline, within the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

The incident has sparked fear in the community. Her mom had filed a complaint when her daughter went missing.

The victim, Taslima Labaran, a twin, had been missing since Thursday despite her mother’s efforts, including lodging an official complaint with the police.

Rukaya Muntari, the grieving mother, recounted her last moments with her missing daughter, expressing her frustration over the unsuccessful search efforts.

Police officers, aided by community members, have transported the body to the morgue as part of their investigation.

