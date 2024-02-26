Akufo-Addo Appoints Caretaker Ministers After Government Shake-Up

President Akufo-Addo has appointed caretaker ministers for the ministries without substantive ministers

The likes of Railway Minister John Peter Amewu and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful were given additional responsibilities

The reshuffle on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, was the first major overhaul under the Akufo-Addo administration

President Akufo-Addo has assigned some ministers to fill additional portfolios to cover vacancies following the ministerial reshuffle on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

Among the notable assignments, Railway Minister John Peter Amewu will oversee the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry, while Interior Minister Henry Quartey will manage the Greater Accra Region.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (L) and Mavis Hawa Koomson. Source: Hon. Ursula Owusu/Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson

Source: Facebook

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the housing minister, will serve as information minister until his former deputy, Fatimatu Abubakar, is vetted and approved by Parliament.

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful will take charge of the Health Ministry until Dr Bernard Okoe Boye is sworn in.

Osei Bonsu Amoah will temporarily oversee the Local Government and Rural Development Ministry, and Volta Regional Minister Archibald Letsa will manage the Oti Region.

Hawa Koomson, the fisheries minister, will handle the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection while Samuel Abu Jinapor, the minister of lands, will temporarily oversee the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

Minister movements during the reshuffle

Ken Ofori-Atta was removed as finance minister after over a year of controversy and protest against the embattled official.

Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Amoako-Atta and Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu were also removed.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was moved to the housing ministry, and Francis Asenso Boakye was moved to the Ministry of Roads, among other reassignments.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery was also reassigned as Minister of State at the office of the President.

Okoe Boye was elevated from the National Health Insurance Scheme boss to Minister of Health as some fresh faces entered the fray.

Afenyo-Markin takes over as majority leader after Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's resignation

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the MP for Efutu, has been designated as the new majority leader in Parliament.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu resigned from his role following a crucial meeting of the majority group and the President on February 21, 2024.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh