The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has called on the government to provide a load shedding timetable

Mahama said the rampant power outages without information are affecting Ghanaians, hence the need for a schedule

He was speaking at a gathering in Sissala West as part of his "Building the Ghana We Want" Tour in the Upper West region

Former president of Ghana, John Mahama, has entreated the Akufo-Addo-led to acknowledge the existence of load shedding and release a timetable to that effect.

There have been recent power outages in the country, which have left homes, industries and offices relying on other power sources or waiting until electricity is restored.

However, there is no timetable which will allow consumers to prepare adequately.

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, therefore, called on the government to at least publish a load-shedding timetable, which would inform Ghanaians of what to do.

A collage of Ex-President John Mahama and a candle in the dark Photo credit: @officialjdmahama (Instagram) & apomares (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

He was speaking at a gathering in Sissala West as part of his "Building the Ghana We Want" Tour in the Upper West region.

He said when he was in power, he provided information on when things were going wrong and expected the current government to do the same.

“When I was president, if things were not going well, I told the people of Ghana things are not going well and this is what we are trying to do about it.”

“They have a problem with paying for fuel, so every day they are shedding between 280 and 480 megawatts of power but they will not give us a timetable and say you will be off today, this one will be off tomorrow because that is what Ghanaians know as dumsor.”

According to Mahama, the number of megawatts is reduced to prevent the system from going down, hence the need for a load-shedding timetable.

Meanwhile, John Mahama was named Kuoro Sabinwero Wajia I, meaning a "leader with good intentions and an immaculate heart", during his tour of the region. He described it as an honour.

Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over return of dumsor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that John Mahama had criticised the government, saying it had allowed another power crisis to emerge.

The National Democratic Congress' flagbearer maintains that this power crisis was solved before he left power in 2017.

Mahama is concerned that the NDC will inherit a power crisis if it wins the 2024 election.

Minority Pushes ECG To Publish 'Dumsor' Timetable As Power Outages Persist

In another story, the Minority in Parliament, led by John Jinapor, also advocates for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to release a load shedding timetable.

John Jinapor said this will assist citizens in planning amidst ongoing power cuts, known as dumsor.

Jinapor highlighted that government officials cannot ignore the electricity supply issues attributed to insufficient fuel purchases for thermal plants due to financial constraints.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh