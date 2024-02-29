Minority Pushes ECG To Publish 'Dumsor' Timetable As Power Outages Persist

The Minority in Parliament are pushing for a 'dumsor' timetable from the government for Ghanaians to plan their lives around the power cuts

The Minority says government cannot continue acting like there is no problem with electricity supply

They have blamed the power cuts on the government's inability to pay for fuel for thermal plants

The Minority in Parliament are pushing for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to publish a load shedding timetable for Ghanaians to plan their lives around the ongoing power cuts.

According to the Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor, government officials can no longer bury their heads in the sand like ostriches and act as if there is no problem with electricity supply.

“We are reliably informed that dumsor will continue today at 12:00 and it’s only fair that Ghanaians are made aware,” Mr Jinapor said.

John Jinapor further revealed that the government has failed to purchase enough fuel to power the country’s thermal plants largely due to financial constraints.

This he attributed as the cause of the power generation challenges.

“The best this government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia can do is to publish the schedule of the ongoing dumsor, so people can plan their lives,” he said.

Parliament left in darkness after ECG disconnects power over GH¢23M debt

The Parliament of Ghana was without power for a while during proceedings on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The power cut drew shouts from Minority MPs who chanted dumsor and turned on flashlights on their phones.

Prior, ranking member of the Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, said the power outages were due to a lack of fuel for the thermal plants in Takoradi, which have since shut down.

The power cut is reportedly linked to a GH¢23 million debt owed ECG.

shared online, someone can be heard wondering aloud if this was an act of sabotage.

Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over return of dumsor

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Former President John Mahama has criticised the government, saying it has allowed another power crisis to emerge.

The National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer maintains that this power crisis was solved before he left power in 2017.

Mahama is now concerned that the NDC would inherit a power crisis, popularly known as dumsor, if it wins the 2024 election.

Parts of the country have been experiencing erratic power cuts for some time now amid a reported gas supply shortage.

Mahama's recent remarks came on January 11, 2024, during his tour of the Volta Region.

