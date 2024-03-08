The former Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Samia Nkrumah says Akufo-Addo should not assent to the harsh Anti-Gay bill

According to her, assenting to it could further divide the nation and put many Ghanaians in danger

She has urged Ghanaians to educate themselves on homosexuality and protect each other instead

The daughter of Ghana’s founding father Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has opposed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

Samia Yaba Nkrumah, who is a former Member of Parliament for Jomoro said the bill is extremely harsh and cruel.

Collage of Akufo-Addo and Samia Nkrumah. Sources: Getty Images/Moguldom

Source: Getty Images

She has urged President Akufo-Addo to veto the bill.

Speaking in an interview with the Daily Graphic she noted that the bill, which she described as unjust, could contribute to an unnecessary social division which could prove disastrous for Ghana’s national cohesion.

According to her, she vehemently opposes any bill that will bring torment and insecurity to Ghanaians.

“I pray the President does not sign it, or assent to it. I believe it is a brutal, harsh and unjust law, and we don’t need it,” she said.

She further urged Ghanaians to educate themselves about homosexuality rather than be terrified about it.

Samia said Ghanaians should rather direct their rage towards existing problems in the country like paedophilia among other social vices that truly endanger Ghanaians.

“We are all Ghanaians, and we need to protect and take care of each other,” she said.

Akufo-Addo under pressure to assent to Anti-Gay bill

President Akufo-Addo has come under intense pressure to assent to the anti-gay bill.

The bill which seeks to proposes a three year jail term for persons who identify as LGBTQ+ and a five year jail sentence for persons caught advocating on their behalf has received the wide support of local clerics and clergymen.

Despite calls from some civil society groups and citizens for the bill to be scrapped the proponents of the bill and its supporters say the bill will safeguard Ghana’s culture and promote proper family values.

According to them, despite the threat of Ghana being ostracised by the international community and losing its place as a beacon of human rights and democracy, they want the president to assent to the bill as a way of asserting the country’s true political independence.

They have therefore urged the president to assent to the bill or face the political implications of his actions.

Akufo-Addo awaiting Supreme Court verdict on anti-LGBT bill

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President Akufo-Addo has refused to assent to the Anti-LGBT bill just yet.

According to him, the bill is facing legal challenges at the Supreme Court and hence will wait for the outcome of the court case before finally making a decision.

He however promised that Ghana will not lose her standing in the comity of nations as a result of the bill.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh