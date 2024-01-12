Former President John Mahama has criticised the government, saying it has allowed another power crisis

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer maintains that this power crisis was solved before he left power in 2017

Parts of the country have been experiencing erratic power cuts for some time now amid a reported gas supply shortage

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has slammed the government for overseeing another power crisis after recent outrage over widespread power cuts.

Mahama is now concerned that the NDC would inherit a power crisis, popularly known as dumsor, if it wins the 2024 election.

The former President maintains that this power crisis was solved before he left power in 2017.

Mahama's recent remarks came on January 11, 2024, during his tour of the Volta Region.

"Today 'dumsor', they're treating it like a football because he wants to kick it over the 7th January 2025 line and hand the trouble over to somebody else, and yet we resolved it before they came into office."

Parts of the country have been experiencing erratic power cuts for months prompting calls on the government to released a loadshedding timetable.

Over the Christmas holidays, Ghana Grid Company employees warned of a potential return of power outages if the company's financial challenges are not promptly addressed.

In October 2024, the company also announced expected power cuts in parts of the country during peak hours because of a limited gas supply to Tema, which has caused a supply gap.

The government owes the West African Pipeline Company (WAPCo) $19 million.

Confirming the amount, a Deputy Minister of Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, said the government has settled $13 million, leaving an arrears of $6 million.

Lydia Forson cries out as she sleeps in dumsor

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson took to her X account to lament the dumsor situation that has recently plagued the country.

She called out the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for taking away her light intermittently.

The celebrated actress also suggested that ECG should release a load-shedding schedule to resolve the situation.

