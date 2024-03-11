Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Runs Out Of Space, Calls For Urgent Support

Management of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is complaining about congestion in the hospital's wards

The situation they say is so bad that it is compromising the quality of healthcare at the facility

They have called for government's support to provide space to meet their patients' demands

Lack of adequate space is compromising the quality of healthcare at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Data from the National Ambulance Service suggests that the hospital receives more emergency cases than any hospital in the country.

However, an acute lack of space in the facility means a lot more patients are cramped into wards meant for a fewer number of patients.

Some patients have to receive treatment on the floors and in plastic chairs due to the lack of beds as well.

According to the Head of Public Relations at the facility, the situation has led to the quality of healthcare being offered at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital being compromised.

Kwame Frimpong says until resources are improved, quality healthcare cannot be guaranteed.

“National Ambulance service data will tell you that they take more patients to Komfo Anokye than any other hospital in Ghana. We’ve topped consistently.

“If you come to Greater Accra, you combine Korle Bu, Ridge, University of Ghana Medical Centre and 37, the number of people that are sent to these four facilities by national ambulance service, they don’t even reach that of Komfo Anokye.

“Komfo Anokye as one hospital is higher than the four hospitals combined, that should tell you the kind of pressure here,” he said.

He called for more resources for the hospital to be able to meet the demand for their services.

“There are spaces that were designed for 12, if you go to Komfo Anokye now, orange [ward] 12, the minimum you’ll count on any day is 40.

“We’ve compromised the space and at times, because of this thing we may also end up compromising the quality of care. We need a lot more support as it is,” he said.

Komfo Anokye turning away patients

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital was turning away renal patients due to insufficient dialysis machines and space.

The Chief Executive of KATH, said the hospital had no other choice than to take this tough decision.

Prof Otchere Addai-Mensah said the decision has been the hardest he has had to take since leading the hospital.

He complained of congestion in the hospital's wards as well on a visit from the Finance Minister-designate, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam.

