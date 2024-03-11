Former President, John Mahama, says a future NDC government would prioritise completing stalled and ongoing projects across the country

He said this was a better use of state resources as against starting completely new projects

He also stated his future government will complete uncompleted road infrastructure among others

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, says should he assume office following the 2024 general elections, his government would prioritise completing stalled and ongoing projects with available resources.

According to him, starting new projects at the expense of uncompleted ones would further exacerbate the country’s infrastructural challenges.

Former President John Mahama. Source: Getty Images

The former president said this in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa over the weekend while speaking to labour unions and a section of the general public at a town hall meeting as part of his two-day “Building the Ghana We Want” tour of the Upper West Region.

He was speaking in relation to some stalled projects at the SD Dombo University for Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) which he vowed to complete should he be given the nod in the upcoming elections.

Mahama promises to complete Atta-Mills’ projects

John Mahama further revealed that he intends to complete some stalled projects at the SD Dombo University initiated by the late former president, John Evans Atta Mills.

The projects were the construction of an ultra-modern library, a lecture hall complex, and a students’ hostel facility.

According to him, these projects are essential to improving learning outcomes at the university, and he is committed to completing them.

Mahama to complete stalled road projects

Speaking on the state of road infrastructure in the Upper West Region, the former president expressed disappointment in the failure of successive governments to begin the construction of the Wa-Tumu-Bolgatanga road network.

He stated that the road was key to the development of the area as it linked two regional capitals, and shortened the traveling distance between the two regional capitals.

According to him, to improve road connectivity in the area, his future government would construct the road.

He also bemoaned the deplorable state of the Wa-Bole-Bamboi road network.

He said the road littered with potholes posed a death trap to commuters most of whom are patients who have been referred from health facilities in Bole to the Upper West Regional Hospital.

The NDC flagbearer for the upcoming December 7 election will later pay courtesy calls on the clergy, labour unions, traditional leaders, farmers, and leaders of some tertiary institutions in the Upper West Region.

