Global site navigation

John Mahama Says Future NDC Government Would Prioritise Completing Stalled, Ongoing Projects
Ghana

John Mahama Says Future NDC Government Would Prioritise Completing Stalled, Ongoing Projects

by  Cornerlis Affre
  • Former President, John Mahama, says a future NDC government would prioritise completing stalled and ongoing projects across the country
  • He said this was a better use of state resources as against starting completely new projects
  • He also stated his future government will complete uncompleted road infrastructure among others

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, says should he assume office following the 2024 general elections, his government would prioritise completing stalled and ongoing projects with available resources.

According to him, starting new projects at the expense of uncompleted ones would further exacerbate the country’s infrastructural challenges.

John Mahama Says Future NDC Government Would Prioritise Completing Stalled, Ongoing Projects
Former President John Mahama. Source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The former president said this in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa over the weekend while speaking to labour unions and a section of the general public at a town hall meeting as part of his two-day “Building the Ghana We Want” tour of the Upper West Region.

Read also

Mahama tells Akufo-Addo govt to release load shedding timetable: “Ghanaians know there is dumsor”

He was speaking in relation to some stalled projects at the SD Dombo University for Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) which he vowed to complete should he be given the nod in the upcoming elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mahama promises to complete Atta-Mills’ projects

John Mahama further revealed that he intends to complete some stalled projects at the SD Dombo University initiated by the late former president, John Evans Atta Mills.

The projects were the construction of an ultra-modern library, a lecture hall complex, and a students’ hostel facility.

According to him, these projects are essential to improving learning outcomes at the university, and he is committed to completing them.

Mahama to complete stalled road projects

Speaking on the state of road infrastructure in the Upper West Region, the former president expressed disappointment in the failure of successive governments to begin the construction of the Wa-Tumu-Bolgatanga road network.

Read also

“Children do not have textbooks”: Mahama questions National Cathedral project amid education challenges

He stated that the road was key to the development of the area as it linked two regional capitals, and shortened the traveling distance between the two regional capitals.

According to him, to improve road connectivity in the area, his future government would construct the road.

He also bemoaned the deplorable state of the Wa-Bole-Bamboi road network.

He said the road littered with potholes posed a death trap to commuters most of whom are patients who have been referred from health facilities in Bole to the Upper West Regional Hospital.

The NDC flagbearer for the upcoming December 7 election will later pay courtesy calls on the clergy, labour unions, traditional leaders, farmers, and leaders of some tertiary institutions in the Upper West Region.

Mahama to review Free SHS Policy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has again pledged to review the Free Senior High School Policy.

Read also

Government to bring back road tolls, this time they're digitised and automated

Mahama said he would review the policy within the first 100 days of office if he won the 2024 election.

Africa Education Watch told YEN.com.gh that the focus of politicians should shift to education financing.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel