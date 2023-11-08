The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has again pledged to review the Free Senior High School Policy

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has pledged to review the Free Senior High School Policy within the first 100 days of taking office if elected.

Speaking to the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Tuesday, November 7, he called for a stakeholder summit on education.

Mahama believes this summit will enhance the Free SHS system and elevate the quality of primary education.

The former president also proposed a return to the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) for student assessments within the regional bloc.

He argued that education assessments should be relative to other students in West Africa.

"If you don't have any benchmark to compare, how can you tell you are improving?"

Alan Kyerematen promises to review Free SHS

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has expressed his views on the Akufo-Addo government's flagship education policy, Free SHS.

The now-independent presidential candidate for the 2024 elections said the Free SHS policy is good but needs to be reviewed.

According to him, no matter how great the policy is, it has been running for seven years, so reviewing it would only be appropriate if he becomes president.

Free SHS is safe Under the $3 billion IMF bailout

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta assured that the free SHS programme will not be affected under the $3 billion IMF programme.

Ofori-Atta gave the assurance on Thursday, May 18, 2023, during a press conference organised by the IMF and the government of Ghana.

He said that the programme with the Bretton Woods institution protects the vulnerable in Ghanaian society.

Mahama promises to fix problems with free SHS

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama promised to fix the challenges with the free SHS and NHIS if elected president in the 2024 elections.

The former president said the current administration has destroyed the flagship education and health policies with its poor implementation and corruption.

The NDC flagbearer for the 2024 polls commented in Kongo in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region as part of his campaign tour.

