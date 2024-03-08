Roads and Highways Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye says he is going to bring back the road tolls

This time however, the tolls will be digitised and automated to ease traffic flow and reduce pollution

He said it was necessary because government needs to generate funds to fix deteriorating roads across the country

The Roads and Highways Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has revealed that his ministry is in talks with stakeholders about bringing back road toll collection across the country.

He, however, noted that unlike the previous system where the road tolls were being collected at the toll booths, the new system the ministry is exploring is digitised and automated.

The new system, he said, will get rid of the infamous traffic congestion at toll booths and ensure efficiency in toll collection.

The Minister said this while inspecting the deterioration of some sections of the Accra-Kumasi Highway of Dadieso in the Asante Akim South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said reintroducing the road tolls has become a matter of necessity as funds needed to maintain existing road networks in the country have run low.

According to him, the reintroduction of the tolls will fill that fiscal gap.

He further urged political actors, particularly those from the opposition to desist from politicising the ministry’s move.

He said bringing back the tolls was aimed at national development and not to score political points.

He also urged road users to practice good road maintenance to ensure road safety.

Road tolls abolished

In 20222, the then-minister for finance, Ken Ofori Atta formally announced the abolishment of road tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country.

According to Ofori-Atta, the tolling points have always led to heavy traffic on our roads leading to a negative impact on work and productivity.

He added that tolling points, aside from creating inconveniences, lead to pollution in and around places they are positioned at.

With the abolishment of the road tolls he was hopeful that the congestion and pollution will reduce.

He however stated that a new levy will be imposed to make the toll-paying more universal for the maintenance of the roads.

The toll booth workers on the other hand were to be reassigned.

Abandoned toll booths now homes for homeless people

Following the abolishment of the road tolls, YEN.com.gh reported that the emptied toll booths were soon taken over by homeless people.

The abandoned booths had become shelters for homeless people who quickly moved in and made themselves comfortable.

