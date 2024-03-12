The Electricity Company of Ghana is set to disconnect 91 hospitals from the national grid due to outstanding debts

The Electricity Company of Ghana's task force is set to disconnect 91 hospitals from the national grid due to outstanding debts owed to them.

The health facilities, spread across the country, collectively owe up to GH¢261 million.

According to Citi News from the ECG, numerous health facilities will face power cuts 48 hours after receiving a “demand notice.”

Notable hospitals that could be affected include Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Manhyia Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region and the Ho Teaching Hospital.

This move is part of the ECG’s comprehensive effort to recover funds owed by customers in order to strengthen its operational capabilities.

The ECG did not spare Ghana's Parliament after it was hit by a power cut during proceedings on Thursday, February 29, 2024. The power cut was reportedly linked to a GH¢23 million debt owed it.

The ranking member of the Mines and Energy Committee, John Jinapor, said the power outages were due to a lack of fuel for the thermal plants in Takoradi, which have since shut down.

Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah demanded a load-shedding timetable in January because of these concerns.

Fears about the return of dumsor started in May 2022

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that last year, the rampant unannounced power cuts in large areas of the country prompted concerns about the return of dumsor, or intermittent power cuts.

Experts were worried about the country's inability to meet the growing demand for electricity consumption.

But the Energy Ministry and available data dispelled fears that dumsor was back.

At the time, the Chamber of Independent Power Producers and Bulk Consumers (CIPDiB) called for the inclusion of a $1.4 billion debt owed to them by the government in the mid-year budget review.

