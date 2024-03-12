KATH Doctors To Go On Indefinite Strike, Ashanti Regional Minister Displeased

The Ashanti Regional Minister is pissed at doctors of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for wanting to go on strike to protest poor working conditions and accommodation challenges

According to him, the health workers are the ones being an obstacle in government's plan to improve their accommodation situation

The doctors at KATH say they will be embarking on an indefinite strike action starting March 13

Following a threat from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s staff to embark on a strike, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simone Osei-Mensah has expressed his displeasure with the decision.

The health workers are embarking on the strike to protest their poor working conditions and acute accommodation challenges.

Collage of Ashanti Regional Minister and Doctors at KATH. Sources: Citinewsroom/OER Africa

Source: Facebook

However, concerning their accommodation challenges, the minister said the only way for the health workers to get better ones is for them to vacate their current bungalows.

According to him, plans are underway for the construction of new blocks for the health workers to contain more of them than the existing ones do.

He explained that currently, some single unit bungalows stand on one acre lands.

These he said could be improved to accommodate more than a single unit on the same plot of land.

He stated that the contractors working on the project have agreed to rent new accommodation for two years for the health workers while the new development carries on, however, the workers have refused to move out of the old bungalows.

KATH doctors to go on strike

His comment comes ahead of a scheduled meeting among doctors and nurses at KATH to firm up discussion on their industrial action.

According to the President of the Komfo Anokye Health Workers’ Association, Dr Paa Kwaesi Baidoo, their deplorable working conditions is why they will strike on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

He explained that the poor working environment has taken a toll on health workers and has greatly affected the quality of healthcare delivery at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He said by 6:00 am on Wednesday, March 13, all doctors of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital will lay down their tools in demand of a better working environment for both staff and patients.

The strike will be an indefinite one.

KATH runs out of space

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the management of the Komtheir deplorable working conditions isfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is complaining about congestion in the hospital's wards.

The situation they say is so bad that it is compromising the quality of healthcare at the facility.

Management noted that wards meant for 12 persons are now being occupied by 40 patients at a time.

The situation, they say, is also having a toll on health workers and patients. .

They have called for government's support to provide space to meet their patients' demands

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh