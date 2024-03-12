Power consumers have been forewarned by the Electricity Company of Ghana of their decision to take out the power between the hours of 7pm to 11pm

According to ECG, transformers in their operational area are overburdened and are at risk of explosion

The company said the transformers are being upgraded so till the process is over the light out will continue

Households and businesses in the Electricity Company of Ghana’s operational areas are expected to experience power outages during peak hours of 7pm to 11pm due to overburdened transformers.

This is according to the ECG in a communique announcing more power outages in the days ahead.

Collage of candle and transformer. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The ECG explained that about 630 distribution transformers within communities across its operational areas are full to capacity and are at risk of burning their fuses and breaking their conductors.

This they say is due to increased power demand as a result of rapid urbanisation.

According to the ECG, to stop any such event from happening the company will be conducting power outages in affected areas during peak load periods of 7pm to 11pm.

The company also added that it is in the process of upgrading transformers in the affected areas to ensure a more reliable power supply.

Meanwhile, consumers are advised to report any localised outage or voltage fluctuation to the ECG Call Center on 0302-611611 or on the company’s social media handles.

It further urged consumers to support the ongoing project and exercise patience as it continues to improve Ghana’s power distribution system.

John Mahama urges government to release ‘dumsor’ timetable

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has called on the government to provide a load shedding timetable.

Mahama said the rampant power outages without information are affecting Ghanaians, hence the need for a schedule.

He called on the government to recognise the fact that dumsor is back and address it head on.

He was speaking at a gathering in Sissala West as part of his "Building the Ghana We Want" tour in the Upper West region.

ECG to disconnect Korle Bu, Komfo Anokye over unpaid debts

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana is set to disconnect 91 hospitals from the national grid due to outstanding debts.

According to the ECG, numerous health facilities will face power cuts 48 hours after receiving a “demand notice.”

Notable hospitals that could be affected include Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Manhyia Government Hospital in the Ashanti Region and the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The health facilities, spread across the country, collectively owe up to GH¢261 million.

This move is part of the ECG’s comprehensive effort to recover funds owed by customers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh