-Two scientists at KNUST have found a cure for Hepatitis

- Scientists say the drug has so far been approved by the FDA

- Hepatitis remains the leading cause of death among five leading Ghanaians today

According to the World Health Organization, more than 60 million people in Africa have hepatitis B, which causes 60,000 deaths a year.

Despite the high cost of treatment, medicines are not easily accessible and come with many side effects.

Fortunately, some Ghanaian scientists are exploring cheaper and less readily available medical supplies.

They have successfully managed to completely cure a hepatitis B patient with a FDA-approved anti-malarial drug known as Nibima in the discovery of the contents of the Scientific African journal.

People with chronic HBV infection have an increased risk of liver disease and a type of liver cancer known as hepatocellular carcinoma.

Fortunately, Hepatitis B testing, vaccination and treatment are increasingly available at most public and private health facilities.

Tests cost about 30 Ghc 30 and a 3-dose vaccine costs Ghc 40 each. If infected, the 6-month treatment regimen is about 80 Ghc per month.

These costs are not covered by the National Health Insurance scheme, and many cannot afford them.

Leading researcher, Professor Mohammed Mutocheluh, has revealed that herbal formulations produced locally known as Nibima have the potential to cure viral hepatitis after confirming that 99% are effective against the virus.

“At first we worked on liver cancer. Therefore, I asked a colleague to see if Cryptolepine, an active ingredient, has viral effects. Also, note that it contains anti-bacterial properties after research.

“Therefore, we decided to take a closer look at that to see if we could use herbal remedies that contain an active ingredient in treating hepatitis. The good news is that we have found Nibima, ”he said.

Prof. Mutocheluh also explained that herbal remedies could provide an alternative and cost-effective alternative to the treatment of more than 3 million people who suffer from chronic diseases in Ghana.

“When we calculated how much one would have to spend to buy these foreign drugs, we realized that they were expensive. Reached at least GHC 1,000 for 6 months of treatment. Also, these drugs also have side effects.

"So we thought that if this treatment was effective, it would reduce costs so that people living with the virus could follow," he said.

Nibima is a medicinal plant made from a medicinal plant known as Cryptolepis sanguinolenta.

The medicinal plant is widely distributed in West Africa and is traditionally used to treat bacterial respiratory infections, high blood pressure, and diarrhea.

Nibima, produced by the Center for Plant Medicine Research, is an FDA-approved drug for the treatment of malaria in Ghana.

