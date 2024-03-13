The Electoral Commission says it intends on announcing the results of the 2024 presidential elections within 72 hours

Dr Serebour Quaicoe noted that this would be possible only with the full cooperation of all the stakeholders

He has urged collaboration with, and support for the EC as it handles the electoral process

The Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, says the Commission is committing itself to a 72 hour timeframe within which it wants to declare the results of the 2024 presidential elections.

According to Dr Quaicoe, the EC will be able to keep up with this timeframe if only stakeholders in the 2024 presidential elections collaborate with, and support, the Commission to do its job.

Dr Quaicoe said with the cooperation of all stakeholders in the upcoming elections, the results of the elections could be announced even before the 72 hour timeline comes to an end.

During the 2020 elections, the Electoral Commission had announced its decision to announce the results of the elections within 24 hours.

However, according to Dr Quaicoe, some parties may not have wanted the Commission to meet its timeline leading to unnecessary requests for recounts and re-collation.

He is hoping the same will not be repeated this year.

He said cooperation among all stakeholders was important to ensure a smooth and uneventful 2024 presidential election.

He urged all stakeholders to work together to avoid the unnecessary delays and disruptions during the electoral process.

EC collaborates with security agencies

Dr Serebour Quaicoe also revealed that the Electoral Commission has been collaborating closely with the Police to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process.

He explained that the EC and the police have reviewed all necessary security protocols to ensure that there is no security gap on the election day.

He added that due to the limited number of police officers, other security agencies have to be roped in to augment the police numbers on election day.

Dr Quaicoe said the EC has made it a point to brief the Police and other security agencies on every step it intends to take ahead of the elections.

EC explains why it aborted plans to make Ghana Card sole ID document

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the EC has made a U-turn on its decision to eliminate the guarantor system during voter registrations.

Explaining why the EC has walked back its decision, Dr Serebour Quaicoe stated that it did so because there was no consensus on the matter.

He said the EC still intends on reintroducing the matter at a later date after all issues leading to its rejection have been resolved.

