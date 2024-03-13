Election 2024: NDC Says Deploying Drones Will Not Invade Voters' Privacy

The NDC has been allaying the Electoral Commission's fears that their plan to deploy drones on election day will infringe voters' privacy

The NDC says the drones will be deployed outside the security parameters

The party insists the drones will help ensure that the upcoming elections are not rigged

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been defending its plan to monitor the upcoming 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections using drones.

Their plan had been shot down by the Electoral Commission which had stated that the deployment of drones could potentially breach laid down safety protocols and invade voters’ privacy.

However, assuring the EC no such thing would happen, the Deputy General Secretary of the party, Mustapha Gbande, said the drones will not be used to infringe on the privacy of voters.

He explained that the drones would be flown outside of the voting perimeter and would thus not invade voters’ privacy.

He noted that there was no cause for alarm as the NDC intends to fully follow all laid down protocols to ensure a free and fair election.

Drones to be deployed only in the Greater Accra Region

He also revealed that the drone strategy will only be used in the Greater Accra.

The NDC intends on securing two million votes in the Greater Accra region as part of ensuring that John Mahama, the party’s flagbearer becomes President, he revealed.

He said the drone will be used to help detect any electoral misconduct that may happen during the election.

This strategy stemmed from lessons the party learnt during the 2020 elections which it lost.

He is convinced the drone deployment will not breach any of the protocols on election day.

EC abandons plans to eliminate guarantor system

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission says it has aborted its plans to eliminate the guarantor system from the upcoming December 7 elections.

This means new registrants can register onto the electoral role with the use of a guarantor.

This was revealed at the just-ended Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting where the electoral calendar was discussed.

The EC had earlier proposed the removal of the guarantor system for all first-time registrants to the country’s electoral roll.

However, the move had faced stiff opposition from the opposition, the National Democratic Congress who had argued that the removal of the guarantor system was unjustifiable.

However, following the EC’s U-turn, the NDC has welcomed the decision, calling it an inclusive one.

