Police have invited Media General broadcaster Captain Smart over his claims that John Kumah was poisoned

Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Boamah has also been invited by the police for similar claims

They claimed that the late Ejisu Member of Parliament was poisoned alongside Chairman Wontumi in Tamale on October 22, 2023

Controversial broadcaster Captain Smart has been invited by the police over his claims that Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah died after being poisoned.

Indications are that police are investigating the cause of death of Kumah, who was also the Ejisu MP.

Captain Smart said he verified the claim from another broadcaster.

According to Citi News, a presenter with Kumasi-based Wontumi radio, Oheneba Boamah, has been invited by the police for similar claims.

During a programme on Wontumi FM, Oheneba claimed John Kumah was poisoned through guinea fowl meat.

Asiedu alleged that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Chairman Wontumi, and the late legislator were served the claimed poisoned meat during their stay in the same hotel in Tamale in the Northern Region on October 22, 2023.

Reports indicated that Captain Smart and his team said Oheneba, who they said was close to the late deputy finance minister, had validated the claims.

This development comes from a formal complaint made to the Accra Regional Police Command by the wife of the late Deputy Finance Minister Lilian Kumah.

Lilian Kumah speaks

Lilian Kumah earlier dismissed claims that her husband was poisoned, saying there was no detection of poisoning throughout medical check-ups in Germany and Ghana.

She told Asaase News she wanted an end to the speculation surrounding her husband’s death.

Lilian Kumah also called on the police to take action against persons like Blessed Godsbrain Smart, aka Captain Smart, who claimed her husband was poisoned. She also described him as wicked and said he needed to be compelled to prove his false claims.

John Kumah died on March 7 at about 12:40 pm at the Suhum Government Hospital.

He was in an ambulance travelling from Ejisu to Accra when he was diverted to the Suhum medical facility because his condition was fast deteriorating.

He left behind a wife and six children.

