A video showing Prophet Nigel Gaisie prophesying his death surfaced, and his wife came to accuse the prophet of falsehood

However, the prophet has also come out to debunk the allegations made against him by Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah

A Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, John Kumah, passed away on March 7, 2024 in Suhum.

After his death was announced, a video capturing the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy about John Kumah’s death surfaced.

However, the wife of the late MP, Apostle Lilian Kumah, later accused Nigel Gaisie of being a false prophet who spoke due to his knowledge about the family.

According to Mrs Kumah, Nigel Gaisie could have prophesied because he was a family friend and knew about the late MP’s ill health.

In an interview, the woman accused the famous prophet of being on her husband’s payroll for a long time. She added that they only distanced themselves from him when they realised he was exploiting them.

Nigel Gaisie denies being paid by John Kumah

However, Nigel Gaisie has denied the allegations made by Mrs Kumah. He particularly said he was not on John Kumah’s payroll.

with Onua FM, he explained that the Kumahs were not as wealthy as they were when he knew them.

“She said I was on John Kumah’s payroll. At the time they were coming to my church, they did not have money. This is a family God has used me to help sometime back, and then because of political interests you say anything.”

“I have never been on John Kumah’s payroll. Around 2015 and 2016, did they have money? When I used to preach for her, did, they have money? 2016, when they hadn’t built her church, I was the first person to anoint and preach there. At that time, they could not afford to pay me,” the prophet added.

Mrs Kumah says her children will not serve Ghana

Meanwhile, John Kumah’s widow has indicated that none of her six children will serve Ghana if the speculations surrounding her husband’s death are not investigated.

She called on President Akufo-Addo, the Ghana Police and all related agencies to investigate the speculations making rounds so the matter could be put to rest.

She added that if speculations were true, the perpetrators should be punished.

