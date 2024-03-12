Prophet Nigel Gaisie has debunked claims by John Kumah's wife suggesting that his wife divorced him because he is a womaniser

In a video, he revealed that contrary to the claim, his wife and kids are abroad

He insists that Mrs Kumah's words are false because he is not a divorcee and will never be

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has dispelled claims by Lilian Kumah, wife of the late MP for Ejisu, John Kumah, suggesting that he is a divorcee.

This follows earlier comments by Mrs Kumah that Nigel Gaisie's wife divorced him due to his adulterous lifestyle.

In a scathing rebuttal, the Prophet has refuted the claims, describing them as unfounded.

He insists that his wife has not divorced him, rather, she is abroad with their kids.

"My wife and kids are in England. It is never true that my left home. No! It has never happened and will never happen," he inserted.

He further accused Mrs Kumah of attempting to denigrate his image due to politics.

Also, he denied ever being on the late MP's payroll as purported by the wife of the MP.

Both personalities have recently been in the news following the demise of John Kumah.

A video in which Nigel Giasie issued a caution to a Deputy Finance Minister while giving a prophesy in his church resurfaced shortly after news of John Kumah's death broke.

In the video, he asked the said Deputy Finance Minister to be careful since God had planned to elevate him while others were planning to eliminate him.

Nigel Gaisie is subsequently insisting on various platforms that he foresaw the death of John Kumah.

However, failure of John Kumah and his wife to take the prophesy led to his sad end.

This has triggered an unpleasant reaction from the wife of the late MP, who has described Nigel Gaisie as a liar and a womaniser.

Deputy Finance Minister and Ejisu MP dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the demise of the late Deputy Finance Minister who doubled as the MP for Ejisu.

According to the report, he died on March 7, 2024, after a short illness.

The 45-year old left behind a wife and six children.

