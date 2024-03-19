The government has said Elon Musk's satellite internet firm Starlink will soon get an operational license

The government has said satellite internet firm Starlink will soon get an operational license amidst the ongoing challenges of internet disruption.

Appearing in parliament, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said the National Communications Authority previously lacked a licensing framework for satellite operators like Starlink.

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (R).

Source: Getty Images

But she said there was more clarity on the process after the authority studied other jurisdictions. Owusu-Ekuful also said other satellite companies were being engaged.

The National Communications Authority, in December 2023, warned against the use and sale of Starlink internet services in Ghana, declaring its operations illegal.

In Africa, Starlink operates in Mozambique, Nigeria and Rwanda. The company has plans to launch in Egypt, Senegal, Benin, Togo, Kenya, and Tanzania soon.

According to the Starlink website, the service was expected to launch in Ghana in the third quarter of 2024.

Some Ghanaians have paid the fees to pre-order the internet service on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Internet outage in Ghana

Reports indicate that damage to undersea cables caused the widespread disruption to internet services in Ghana and other parts of Africa.

The disruption extended to South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, the Ivory Coast, Liberia, Cameroon, and Benin.

In Ghana, citizens have been unable to access essential internet services and social media.

Bank transfers and mobile money transactions were also reported to be affected.

Banks in Ghana have offered assurances to stakeholders for the disruption in internet banking service following the internet outage.

ECG targets broadband service

YEN.com.gh reported previously that the Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) announced intentions to utilise a fibre optic backbone to venture into providing data and broadband services.

It has also planned to position itself to become the regulator for the renewable energy sector in Ghana.

The ECG said these were part of plans to make it a key player in the power sector.

