The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has assured that power challenges will be addressed

Prempeh also dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable despite the consistent power cuts

The minister also compared demands for a load-shedding timetable to wishing evil for the country

The Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has dismissed calls for a load-shedding timetable despite a recent Public Utilities Regulatory Commission call to the contrary.

Prempeh assured that there were plans to fix the recent power supply challenges.

The Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Source: Getty Images

“I have promised you that we are going to work on it, and it's not a single event. It's a process,” he indicated.

He further compared demands for a load-shedding timetable to wishing evil for the country.

“Let those who want the timetable bring it. I don't know of any timetable because the ECG [Electricity Company of Ghana] has said it is not necessary. Why would someone just wish evil for the country?” he asked.

According to the minister, the government is working towards power restoration.

He also maintained that the power situation is now better than it was under the John Mahama administration over a decade ago.

He wants citizens to exercise patience as the ECG works toward power restoration.

Prempeh was speaking at the inauguration of the NPP campaign team in the Ashanti Region.

Controversy over dumsor timetable

Despite recent power interruptions, ECG has insisted that there is currently no need for a load-shedding timetable in the past.

It attributed the power cuts to 630 overloaded transformers during peak hours.

However, the company has said power cuts will generally occur between 7 pm and 11 pm.

Nonetheless, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana to provide a load management timetable by April 2, 2024.

ECG to disconnect several major hospitals over GH¢261m debt

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana is set to disconnect 91 hospitals from the national grid due to outstanding debts.

The health facilities, including Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital, collectively owe GH¢261 million.

This move is part of the ECG’s comprehensive effort to recover funds owed by customers to strengthen its operational capabilities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh