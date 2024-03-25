MTN Ghana says it has restored its internet network capacity following the widespread internet outage.

Damage to undersea data cables is reported to have caused the widespread disruption to internet services

MTN Ghana expects the repair of the damaged undersea cables to take approximately 5 to 7 weeks

In a statement on March 24, 2024, MTN said it was using alternative cables to support its customers.

Reports indicate that damage to undersea cables caused the widespread disruption to internet services in Ghana and other parts of Africa on March 14, 2024.

The disruption extended to South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, the Ivory Coast, Liberia, Cameroon, and Benin.

In Ghana, citizens were unable to access essential internet services and social media.

Bank transfers and mobile money transactions were also reported to be affected.

MTN estimates repair duration

"We will update you when meaningful progress has been made on the repair works," it said in a statement.

The telco also assured that it would reinstate data bundles lost by customers during the interruption.

This is in line with earlier suggestions by the National Communications Authority Director General Dr Joe Anokye, who said he expected Mobile Network Operators to offer compensation to subscribers following the recent internet disruptions.

MTN is the network with the largest market share in Ghana, with over 60 percent.

Elon Musk's Starlink set to get authorisation for use in Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that the government has said Elon Musk's satellite internet firm Starlink will soon get an operational license.

Appearing in Parliament, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said the National Communications Authority previously lacked a licensing framework for satellite operators like Starlink.

Before this, the National Communications Authority, in December 2023, warned against the use and sale of Starlink internet services in Ghana, declaring its operations illegal.

Some Ghanaians have already paid the fees to pre-order the internet service on a first-come-first-serve basis.

