The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has urged women entrepreneurs to support the political ambitions of other women.

According to her, the unrelenting monetisation of Ghana’s political space has become a major obstacle for women who want to run for office.

She says this has resulted in the low number of women in parliament, hindering women's political participation in decision-making.

Speaking at the Women in Governance National Dialogue on the theme, ‘Movement building towards equal playing field: Women’s inclusion and participation in governance’, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful urged women entrepreneurs and women in business to financially back women politicians.

According to her, doing so would create a symbiotic relationship where when women politicians get into office, they can speak for and advocate on behalf of women entrepreneurs.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful on Affirmative Action Bill

Meanwhile, the Ablekuma-West MP has cast doubt on the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill.

According to her, there has not been any activism in relation to getting the bill passed as soon as possible.

She explained that most often, activists interested in the passage of the bill only wait till when the general elections are drawing near before they begin to agitate for its passage.

But often, the periods at which such agitations start often come too late as most parties would have already selected their candidates for the upcoming election and thus, if the bill even gets passed, it will not have any significant impact on the governance structure in the next government.

“Why do we wait until election years before we start advocating for greater inclusion of women? Why do we do that to ourselves?” she said.

Ursula Owusu said a woman would be a better leader for Ghana'

YEN.com.gh said Ursula Owusu-Ekuful had previously said that she is looking forward to a woman becoming President of Ghana.

The minister, speaking to Citi FM in 2019, said women have excellent leadership skills and can manage the country's affairs when given the chance.

According to her, some women would make even better leaders than some of Ghana’s past presidents.

She, however, shot down any idea that she wants to run for the post, stating that she does not feel she can take on the heavy task of a president.

