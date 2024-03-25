Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says he will be more accountable to the people of Ghana than Mahama

He said unlike Mahama's eligibility for one term only, he will seek re-election at the end of his first term

According to him, he is the innovative, credible and visionary leader Ghana needs to transform the economy

The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says he intends to uphold a higher standard of accountability in his future government than his main opponent, John Mahama if elected into office.

According to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, when elected into office, the former President would have little motivation to be accountable to the people as he would be running for a single term only.

Dr Bawumia says because Mahama has only one term he will have less reason to be accountable to Ghanaians. Source: MBawumia on Facebook

Source: Facebook

He said he would have no choice but to be accountable to the people as he has the opportunity to seek re-election at the end of his first term.

further urged electorates to elect a visionary leader.

According to him, Ghana needs a credible leader with a verifiable track record in addressing this country's generational challenges and combating corruption.

He noted that during , he has proven beyond doubt his ability to solve some of the nation’s teething problems and has been an unwavering campaigner against corruption.

He revealed that through his insistence on digitalising several areas in the public sector, he has reduced the incidence of corruption in those areas.

He believes that when , he would be able to implement his innovative ideas on a larger scale.

Bawumia promises to establish a new tax regime if elected

Earlier, Dr Bawumia, speaking with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry members, said he would establish a new tax regime should he emerge victorious from the soon-to-be-held December 7 elections.

According to the Vice President, the new tax regime will implement a flat rate on all businesses to boost business growth in the country.

He added that this policy will ensure that Ghana becomes one of the most tax-competitive countries in the world.

He believes this will also attract the necessary foreign investment into the country.

Bawumia to abolish Akufo-Addo era taxes

Aside from establishing a flat tax rate regime, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia promised to abolish the e-levy, emission levy, betting tax, and electricity VAT when given the nod.

According to him, in his bid to promote a cashless society, the e-levy, especially, would have to go to boost the flow of electronic transactions.

Bawumia addressed supporters in preparation for his political campaign at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at UPSA.

Source: YEN.com.gh