The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has emerged victorious in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary for the Ablekuma West constituency.

This victory marks her fourth consecutive win, securing her candidacy for the 2024 general elections.

The minister received overwhelming support, capturing 77.22% of the votes, while her contender, Roni Kwesi Nicol, garnered 22.78% in the recently conducted primary on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has been a stalwart representative of the Ablekuma West constituency, having served as its Member of Parliament for three consecutive terms.

Her political journey began in 2012 when she became the first MP for the newly created constituency. Since then, she has consistently triumphed over any opposition in subsequent general elections, securing victories in 2016 and 2020.

With this Ursula Owusu-Ekuful now has to look forward to the 2024 general elections as she faces significant opposition from other Parliamentary candidates, especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Bantama: Asenso-Boakye Wins Over Kennedy Agyapong's Brother Ralph Agyapong In NPP Primary

Meanwhile, incumbent MP Francis Asenso-Boakye triumphed in the NPP primary clash with Raphael Agyapong for the Bantama seat, securing 650 votes against Agyapong's 181.

The tension in the constituency, stemmed from the party's presidential primary and accusations of denigration, culminated in a resounding victory for Asenso-Boakye.

The victory signals a continuation of Asenso-Boakye's political influence in Bantama despite challenges from within the party.

Adwoa Safo Loses Dome-Kwabenya NPP Primary To Mike Oquaye Jr.

In another story, incumbent MP Sarah Adwoa Safo suffered a resounding defeat in the NPP primary for Dome-Kwabenya, securing only 321 votes compared to Mike Oquaye Jr.'s 1195.

Delegates expressed discontent with Adwoa Safo, criticizing her TikTok activities and prolonged absence from legislative duties.

The defeat marks another incumbent MP ousted in the ongoing NPP primaries, reflecting a trend of change and discontent within the party.

