Dumsor: Ghanaian Man Loses Dad After Hospital Power Cut, Netizens Peeved
- A Ghanaian man has shared a sad story of how he lost his dad due to the intermittent power cuts, popularly known as dumsor
- In a tweet, he revealed that his dad was on oxygen while receiving treatment at a hospital in Accra; however, there was a power cut and that was the end of his father
- Netizens who saw the post were outraged, with some criticising the government over its failure to address the intermittent power cuts
A Ghanaian man has lost his dad due to the ongoing incessant power outages, properly referred to as dumsor.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to break the sad news, the man who bears the name Fixon Dennis on X noted that his dad was on admission, receiving treatment at a hospital in Mamprobi, a suburb of Accra.
Distraught woman blames baby's death on dumsor at the Tema General Hospital despite management's denial
As part of the treatment, he was placed on oxygen, but the power went off, leading to the demise of his father.
The man, heartbroken from the incident, noted that the power was restored an hour after his dad passed away but it was too late since all efforts by doctors to resuscitate him proved futile.
See the post below:
Ghanaians peeved over Ghanaian man losing dad due to dumsor
Ghanaians who saw the post expressed outrage over the story. Others also sympathised with the man over his loss.
Some criticised the government over its failure to address the situation, which is now leading to the loss of precious lives at some hospitals.
@JaySterling wrote:
"This government has blood on their hands! So sorry Dennis."
@Mempeasem President wrote:
"I’m so sorry bro, be strong."
GH man recounts how church refused to help him secure American Lottery Visa: "I sing, preach at church"
@Marvel wrote:
"I’m sorry for your loss. Your dad has gone ohm due to Ghana's unstable electricity ."
Dumsor threatening lives of babies on life support at Tema General Hospital
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on how the incessant power outages are threatening the lives of babies at the Tema General Hospital.
This was after a video showing how a power cut was affecting the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital popped up.
People commenting on the video expressed disappointment that the hospital did not have a generator plant.
