A Ghanaian man has shared a sad story of how he lost his dad due to the intermittent power cuts, popularly known as dumsor

In a tweet, he revealed that his dad was on oxygen while receiving treatment at a hospital in Accra; however, there was a power cut and that was the end of his father

Netizens who saw the post were outraged, with some criticising the government over its failure to address the intermittent power cuts

A Ghanaian man has lost his dad due to the ongoing incessant power outages, properly referred to as dumsor.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to break the sad news, the man who bears the name Fixon Dennis on X noted that his dad was on admission, receiving treatment at a hospital in Mamprobi, a suburb of Accra.

Power goes off while Ghanaian man's dad was placed on oxygen. Photo credit: @AnnaStills

Source: Getty Images

As part of the treatment, he was placed on oxygen, but the power went off, leading to the demise of his father.

The man, heartbroken from the incident, noted that the power was restored an hour after his dad passed away but it was too late since all efforts by doctors to resuscitate him proved futile.

See the post below:

Ghanaians peeved over Ghanaian man losing dad due to dumsor

Ghanaians who saw the post expressed outrage over the story. Others also sympathised with the man over his loss.

Some criticised the government over its failure to address the situation, which is now leading to the loss of precious lives at some hospitals.

@JaySterling wrote:

"This government has blood on their hands! So sorry Dennis."

@Mempeasem President wrote:

"I’m so sorry bro, be strong."

@Marvel wrote:

"I’m sorry for your loss. Your dad has gone ohm due to Ghana's unstable electricity ."

Dumsor threatening lives of babies on life support at Tema General Hospital

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on how the incessant power outages are threatening the lives of babies at the Tema General Hospital.

This was after a video showing how a power cut was affecting the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the hospital popped up.

People commenting on the video expressed disappointment that the hospital did not have a generator plant.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh