The 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua recently married a 12-year-old girl as part of some traditional rites

Several Ghanaians spoke against it, and this has led the Ghana Police Service to step in and act

The Police Service, together with other ministries and agencies, have started looking into the matter while the girl is protected

The Ghana Police Service has started investigating the controversial marriage between a 12-year-old girl and a 63-year-old chief priest of Nungua, Gborbu Wulomo.

The 12-year-old Naa Okromo married the 63-year-old chief priest Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII in March 2024.

In a statement released by the Ghana Police Service on April 2, 2024, it said Naa Okromo and her mother have been found and are being protected by the police.

"The Ghana Police Service has identified and located the 12-year-old girl who is alleged to have been married to the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo in Nungua, Accra. The girl and her mother are currently under Police protection."

The statement added that they are working with the appropriate agencies, including the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, to get the needed support.

"The Ghana Police Service is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare to provide her with the necessary support while the matter is being investigated."

Traditional authorities defend child marriage

Meanwhile, the Nungua Traditional Authorities have defended the marriage between the 12-year-old girl and the 63-year-old traditional priest.

According to them, the Gborbu Wulomo temple needs a girl who has not had sexual relations to attend to some deities, hence the choice of the 12-year-old.

They added that the marriage will keep the young bride clean.

