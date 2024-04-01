Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia marked a significant moment in Easter at The Maker's House Chapel Internation and the Glorious Power Ministries Internation on Sunday

In a message on Instagram, he urged Christians to extend the themes of sacrifice, mercy, and love beyond Easter

Netizens took to the comments sections with an outpouring of compliments and admiration for his presence and message

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia marked Easter Sunday at The Maker's House Chapel International and Glorious Word Power Ministries International on March 31.

He joined the leaders of the churches and members as a special guest to climax the Easter celebrations.

Bawumia joins Owusu-Bempah and Maker's House to climax Easter celebrations. Photo credit: mbawumia.

The vice-president was accompanied by several members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and NPP parliamentary aspirants.

Bawumia inspires

In a message on Instagram, Dr Bawumia urged Christians to continue to uphold the lessons of sacrifice, mercy, and love beyond Easter.

He thanked Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, The Maker's House Chapel International founder, and Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah, General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International.

The vice president also thanked the congregations for their warm welcome to his delegation and prayers for him.

See his post below:

Bawumia's message and presence move netizens

Netizens took to the comments section to express their thoughts, as many showered the vice-president with compliments.

Modish_bagsemporium wrote:

This is actually one of a kind. This is what the world needs..unity in diversity.

Kofigyamfi97 said:

Dr. Bawumia has emphasised the need to uphold lessons of sacrifice all throughout the Easter period and this shows his exemplary leadership.

Hassanayakubu7 wrote:

Glory be to God.

Sur_gyan commented:

The ordained incoming President .

Joe_de_freezer_7b posted:

God with us. We shall hv no fear because with him everything is possible.

