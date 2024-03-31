63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua wedded 12-year-old Naa Okromo in a beautiful traditional ceremony

Photos and videos from their beautiful Ga traditional wedding ceremony took over social media and caused a frenzy

The news sparked public outrage as many were of the view that the new wife chosen was very young for the old man

The Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, aged 63, has taken a new wife known as Naa Okromo, and according to reports, his wife is said to be 12-years-old.

63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua wedded 12-year-old Naa Okromo. Image Credit: Ablade TV Online

Details of the Ga traditional wedding

In a post shared on its Facebook page by Ablade TV Online on Saturday, March 30, 2024, Naa Dromo now takes up the name Naa Ayemoede after the customary wedding. However, the union is not complete without further rites.

These rites include:

“Naa Ayemoede is to undergo a second customary ceremony, one centered on purification. This rite will empower her to fulfill all the duties expected of her as the wife of the Gborbu Wulomo, including the crucial role of procreation.”

According to tradition, the Gborbu Wulomo, having assumed his authority, must also take a ‘Boi ekpaa yoo’, his customary wife, also known as ‘sɛiheyoo’. This solemn rite occurs only once in the lifetime of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse.

Below is a post by Ablade TB announcing details of the Ga traditional wedding ceremony.

Below is a carousel post of the videos from the traditional wedding ceremony.

Reactions as a 63-year-old man weds a 12-year-old

Many people expressed their displeasure at the news. Below are the opinions of many Ghanaians:

0xedb said:

Ghanaian Family Values >>>

tuateba said:

So she has parents??? I don’t want to believe this is true. This is not tradition. It is child abuse … Oh Ghana

real_truthgh said:

Arrest the man, the elders, the parents, and everyone, and ban that kingdom

_naa_amerley said:

12 years????? Come on this is illegal!

ohemaa_sasha said:

This is really heartbreaking …..I Thought Child marriage has been abolished…..Or I thought wrong?……

qwami_ro said:

So those grownups who followed them to do this, are they alright ?

manishikashy said:

It was said that the wulomo needs a v*rgin and that was why she was chosen and groomed . U should have seen the whole township yesterday

abmudi85 said:

Paedophilia in the guise of tradition. How can a 12 year old be expected to have children

vickybiamlipsy said:

Some traditions need to be abolished an old man 63 what do u see attractive in a 12yr old?eei nsemfoon sei

