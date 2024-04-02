Following the marriage between the 63-year-old Gborbu Shrine chief priest and a 12-year-old girl, former Gender Minister Nana Oye Bampoe Addo says the union is illegal

She says the marriage violates the Children's Act of the 1992 constitution

She has urged the police to act swiftly on the matter to prevent further violations

Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has condemned the marriage between the 63-year-old Nungua chief priest and a 12-year-old girl.

According to her, the marriage is illegal and criminal as it violates the Children’s Act of the 1992 constitution.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has called for the annulment of the marriage. Source: Graphic Online/ Myjoyonline

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews on Tuesday, April 2, she called on the Ghana Police Service to take swift action to nullify the marriage and prevent any further law violations.

She explained that if the situation is not righted as soon as possible, it could potentially lead to the stigmatisation of the child and her family within the community.

While the Ga-Dangme Council has clarified that the ceremony that was captured in the viral video was a betrothal and not a marriage ceremony, Nana Oye Bampoe said it is still inexcusable and very much illegal.

“So even if it is a betrothal, it is also unlawful and a crime," she said.

Ga Dangme Council disputes illegality of union

But the Ga Dangme Council disagrees. Reacting to the widespread criticism that the event has attracted, the Council, in a press release, stated that following talks with the Gborbu Shrine, the situation had been clarified as a betrothal and not a marriage.

The Council stated that this means the young girl would not be required to perform any marital duties nor engage in any sexual relationship with her betrothed until she is of age.

This, the Council says, removes any legal implications of the union.

It further noted that the union would not hamper the girl's education as she would be expected to continue with her education until legal age and beyond if she’s willing to.

The Ga Dangme Council has also urged the child’s parents to ensure she enjoys her childhood and engages in youthful activities despite her betrothal.

12-year-old and mother under police protection

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into the marriage between the Gborbu Shrine priest and a 12-year-old girl.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, April 2, the Ghana Police Service stated that the teenager and her mother have been located and are currently under police protection.

The statement added that they are working with the appropriate agencies, including the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, to get the needed support.

Source: YEN.com.gh