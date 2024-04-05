Asante Mampong NDC Youth Organiser Allegedly Stabbed To Death By Wife

The Asante Mampong NDC youth organiser's wife is in police custody after allegedly stabbing him to death

According to neighbours, the two were frequently quarreling leading to the stabbing on Thursday evening

Osei Akoto, the victim is survived by three children

Police have placed the wife of a National Democratic Congress branch youth organiser in the Asante Mampong Constituency under arrest for allegedly stabbing him to death.

Osei Akoto, the victim, was allegedly stabbed during a heated argument with his wife, identified only as Abigail.

The fatal stabbing happened during a heated argument. Source: Wikipedia

Source: Getty Images

The 40-something-year-old man rushed to the hospital with his wound but succumbed to his injuries on arrival.

The tragic news has stunned his neighbours in the Kofi Sarpong suburb of Asante Mampong, where the two reside.

According to neighbours, the two have been at each other's necks for some time following a marital dispute, subsequently leading to the stabbing.

Meanwhile, Abigail is currently in police custody, assisting in investigations.

Crime officers are also conducting a crime scene investigation at the site of the stabbing.

Meanwhile, the Asante Mampong NDC branch is still in shock about the death of their youth organiser.

In an interview with Citinewsroom, Hudu Mumuni Yahaya, a party representative in the area, expressed heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family.

He stated that the deceased was key to the party’s mobilisation efforts in the area, adding that his absence will be felt acutely.

Three children survive the deceased.

His body is currently deposited at the district morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Krachi East MCE dies

Earlier, the Municipal Chief Executive for Krachi East in the Oti Region, Bernard Mensah, also passed away.

He reportedly collapsed at a matriculation event organised by the Dambai College of Education in the Oti Regional capital.

He was rushed to the Worawora Government Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The MCE was appointed in 2023 following the demise of Francis Kofi Okesu, the then-Krachi East MCE, who was found dead in a hotel room.

His appointment received wide support from assembly members.

Bekwai MCE daughter killed

YEN.com.gh reported that Police have confirmed the killing of the daughter of the MCE for Bekwai Akua Serwaa through a gunshot by unknown assailants.

According to a report by Accra-based MyNewsGH, the incident happened on Thursday, August 3, 2023, in Kumasi.

Police have said they are investigating the incident, which is sure to affect the MCE, Kwaku Kyei Baffour, and his family.

Source: YEN.com.gh