President Akufo-Addo has warned against manipulative propaganda that could foment religious, ethnic, and political conflicts in Ghana

According to him, Muslims and Ghanaians should ignore such messages as they only promote the interests of the parochial people behind it

He urged Muslims to embrace peace, camaraderie and patriotism instead to ensure Ghana remains a peaceful and socially cohesive nation

President Akufo-Addo has called for religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among the various religious groups in Ghana, especially as the election period draws nearer.

This is his last Eid-al-Fitr celebration as President of Ghana.

Delivering his Eid message at Independence Square during the celebration of the Eid-al-Fitr Muslim holiday, the President said Muslims and Ghanaians at large should reject all messages that threaten the country’s unity and social cohesion.

Akufo-Addo called for religious tolerance and cohesion at the 2024 Eid-al-Fitr gathering at the Independence Square.

Source: Getty Images

He noted that as the election period approaches, certain self-serving persons will seek to exploit religious, tribal, and political differences to instigate divisions and promote their parochial, sectarian, and political agenda.

According to the President, such persons should be disregarded and treated with the contempt they deserve.

Akufo-Addo stated that as more people rely on technology, particularly social media, to receive information, users should be wary of disinformation and misinformation as they can undermine the country’s democracy.

He urged Ghanaians not to seek solace in the anonymity that technology provides to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of others during this election period.

And further reminded worshippers that Ghana is more important than their personal egos and ambitions.

Furthermore, the President urged Muslims to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and camaraderie and demonstrate a commitment to ethical living, love of family and nation and God-consciousness moving forward.

According to him, that was the essence of Ramadan, and it behoves all Muslims to live by it.

Bawumia unequivocally condemns LGBTQ+ in Eid message

Earlier, Akufo-Addo’s Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, took the occasion of the Eid celebration to make known his stance on the ongoing LGBTQ+ debate in the country.

In an emphatic message shared to his X wall, he stated that he does not support the practice of homosexuality in Ghana and would never support it.

According to him, his religion, Islam, frowns against it, as well as other religions and cultural norms in Ghana.

This follows pressure from religious sects and the opposition party for him to state his stance on the matter.

Mahama urges compassion and generosity

YEN.com.gh reported that John Mahama, in his Eid message, urged Muslims and Ghanaians to look out for one another.

According to him, Muslims should show compassion and be generous to the less fortunate among them.

He further urged Muslims to be guided by the principles of patience, discipline and empathy as they celebrate the Eid al-Fitr.

Source: YEN.com.gh