The former president and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has urged Muslims to be generous and compassionate with one another.

He posted this on his X wall to commemorate the Eid ul-Fitr celebration on Thursday, April 11.

According to the former president, the tenets of Ramadan—patience, discipline, and empathy—should continue to inspire and guide Ghanaians.

He noted that just as the celebrations bring peace, happiness and prosperity to celebrants, the same should be extended to the less fortunate in society.

“Eid Mubarak to all, and may the spirit of Ramadan stay with you throughout the year,” he added.

The celebration of Eid ul-Fitr

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic Calendar. It is celebrated by Muslims to mark the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting and prayers in the month of Ramadan.

Eid ul-Fitr, known as the lesser Eid, is the earlier of Islam's two official holidays.

Mahamudu and Samira Bawumia wish Muslims a happy Eid

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, also took the opportunity to extend heartfelt wishes as Muslims marked the Eid ul-Fitr festival worldwide.

In a video posted to their social media account, the second couple of the land expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah and urged people to pray for loved ones in their hearty message.

In a video, the vice president prayed for Allah's mercy for Muslims to secure another year without misfortunes.

He urged Muslims to pray for their families, friends and nation.

On her part, Samira Bawumia requested Allah's mercy for everyone and all departed souls.

''May Allah accept our prayers. May Allah's mercy be upon all of us. And may Allah's mercy be on all departed souls,'' the second lady said.

Bawumia clarifies stance on LGBTQ+

YEN.com.gh also reported that following his Eid message, the Vice President, Dr Mahamdu Bawumia, said he does not support the practice of homosexuality in Ghana and would never support it.

According to him, his religion, Islam, frowns against it, as well as other religions and cultural norms in Ghana.

This follows pressure from religious sects and the opposition party for him to state his stance on the matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh