The Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, have extended heartfelt wishes as Muslims mark Eid ul-Fitr 2024 worldwide.

With candid smiles, the second couple of the land expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah and urged people to pray for loved ones in their hearty message.

In a video, the vice-president prayed for Allah's mercy for Muslims to secure another year without misfortunes.

''Eid Mubarak to all of you, ladies and gentlemen. We are grateful to the Almighty Allah for the successful completion of Ramadan. On this particular day, Eid, let us pray for our families, friends, and also our nation,'' Dr Bawumia said.

On her part, Samira Bawumia requested Allah's mercy for everyone and all departed souls.

''May Allah accept our prayers. May Allah's mercy be upon all of us. And may Allah's mercy be on all departed souls,'' the second lady said.

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, one of the most important holidays on the Islamic calendar. This festival of breaking the fast marks the completion of Ramadan, a month of fasting for millions and spiritual thoughts and prayers.

Bawumia and Samira's Eid ul-Fitr best wishes move netizens

The footage of Vice-President Bawumia and Second Lady Samira's Eid ul-Fitr wishes warmed the hearts of netizens, especially Muslims.

Nhyiraba Anelka wrote:

Eid Mubarak To All Our Muslims Brothers And Sisters.

Safiu Fambali said:

Eid-Mubarak to you sir. Incoming president of the Republic of Ghana.

Achirison De Baba-Tailor commented:

In Shaa Allah, may we celebrate next Eid with DMB as the president of Ghana. Ameen.

Emmanuel Ntow wrote:

May Allah bless us all.

Kwaku Dennis Effiduase commented:

May Allah grant you the best of his gifts.

Nana Marfo Appiah said:

Eid Mubarak to all Muslims.

Zakaria Issah commented:

Our next president we can't wait to celebrate EID MUBARAK with you.

The two tied the knot on February 14, 2004, and have partnered with shared experiences.

