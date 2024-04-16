Ukraine has opened an embassy in Ghana as a testament to its desire to build stronger relations with Ghana

The Ukrainians say the opening of the embassy is a strategic move to tap into the opportunity of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and expand their trade

Ghana has welcomed the embassy and pledged to continue collaborating with Ukraine in economic, educational and political pacts

Ghana and Ukraine have bolstered their long-standing relationship by opening the Ukrainian Embassy in Accra.

The relationship, which dates back to August 1992, shortly after Ukraine’s independence from Russia and has culminated in several political, economic and educational collaborations, is being solidified by the embassy's opening.

The Ukrainian diplomatic mission and the newly opened Ukrainian embassy in Accra, Ghana, will, among other things, develop political contacts, strengthen economic and people-to-people ties and provide consular services to Ukrainians and Ghanaians.

The Special Envoy of Ukraine to the Middle East and Africa, Dr Maksym Subh, who commissioned the embassy on Friday, April 12, at Cantonments, said the opening of the embassy was a demonstration of Ukraine’s willingness to develop stronger bilateral contacts with Ghana at all levels.

He further noted that the opening of the embassy was a strategic move to tap into the opportunity the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, headquartered in Ghana, could hold for Ukraine regarding trade expansion and economic cooperation with the continent.

Dr Subh stated that Ukraine was ready to work with its Ghanaian partners to build an enabling business environment for mutual benefits.

Kwaku Apratwum-Sarpong touts Ghana-Ukraine relations

On the other hand, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration who was also present at the ceremony, touted the long-standing relationship between the two nations.

He noted that Ghana continues to collaborate with Ukraine through its unwavering support of the latter’s territorial integrity at the UN General Assembly against Russia’s aggression.

He also revealed that trade with Ukraine had reached an all-time high of about $300 million until the Russian invasion disrupted it.

He noted that following the opening of the new embassy, he hopes there will be renewed economic collaboration in agriculture, transportation, industrial equipment, and telecommunication, among other areas.

Ghana to join implementation of Ukrainian Peace Formula

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana was invited to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, seeking to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Akufo-Addo at the 2024 World Economic Forum.

The two presidents discussed ways to deepen relations between Ukraine, Ghana and the rest of Africa.

