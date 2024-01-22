Ghana has been invited to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula seeking to end the Russia-Ukraine war

Ghana has been invited to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula meant to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Akufo-Addo in Switzerland on the sidelines of the 2024 World Economic Forum and said Ghana's involvement in the ten-point peace plan would be vital.

The plan spans food and energy security, territorial integrity, environmental safety, release of prisoners and withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

The International Monetary Fund has noted that war has caused a hike in global prices of oil, natural gas and wheat, among others.

During the meeting, the two Presidents discussed ways to deepen relations between Ukraine, Ghana and other African countries.

In line with this, Ukraine recently opened an embassy in Accra in line with a push for a more robust diplomatic presence in Africa.

Ukraine is also about to open embassies in Mozambique, Mauritania, Botswana, Côte d'Ivoire, DRC and Sudan

They also touched on the education of students from Ghana in Ukraine.

Ghana took a stance against Russia, which was firmly against its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Foreign affairs minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway spoke on behalf of Ghana at a special meeting of the UN Security Council and called for peace and security in Ukraine.

Botchway said Ghana will not recognise Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory.

Ghana and Ukraine plan to create a logistics hub for food storage

Ukraine is working with Ghana to construct a logistics hub for food storage.

The hub would boost food security by allowing the storage of quality grain, promoting the predictability of sales, and stabilising food prices.

Ukraine's food minister, Mykola Solskyi, made similar proposals to other West African countries, Nigeria and Senegal, as his country deepened its agriculture and trade ties.

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Russia-Ukraine war had caused many socioeconomic problems in Ghana, especially food security.

