National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has urged African leaders to establish a continent-wide visa-free regime

He believes such a policy would improve trade, investment, and collaboration opportunities for the continent

He also said the policy would help respond to growing unemployment concerns among the continent's youthful population

Former President John Dramani Mahama says African leaders should work towards easing travel across the continent to improve opportunities for the youth.

At the Afro-Heritage Conference in Lagos, Nigeria, John Mahama noted that establishing a visa-free regime would rapidly achieve regional integration and economic growth.

John Mahama is proposing a visa-free regime across the continent.

Source: Getty Images

The NDC flagbearer noted the total removal of barriers to travel on the continent would unlock new opportunities for trade, investment and collaboration.

This, he says, would ultimately drive socioeconomic development across the continent and further enhance other major policies like the African Free Trade Pact.

Citing some examples, he stated that the visa-free regimes in the European Union and the United States of America are largely responsible for their shared prosperity.

He told the gathering of African leaders that while there have been some attempts to ease travel on the continent, more has to be done, and fast.

He stated that with Africa’s ever-growing youthful population and rising unemployment rates, opening up borders has never been more necessary than now.

He added that a wider market may help, as independent states are unable to meet the employment needs of the youth.

Mahama advocates import restrictions to boost local industries

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, has announced plans to restrict imports of certain products if he wins the December 2024 polls.

During a stakeholder engagement with the Association of Ghana Industries, Mahama said legislation was needed to support the businesses.

The former president proposed augmenting local production capacities for items such as rice, sugar, tomatoes, fish, poultry, meat, and meat products.

For parts of 2023, Ghanaians imported products from 191 countries.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, this was 47 countries more than the countries they exported to.

Ghana recorded a trade surplus of GH¢2.4 billion in the first half of 2023, compared to a trade deficit of GH¢2.3 billion in the same period of 2022.

Ghana has had major forex problems because of its consistent balance of trade challenges.

Mahama to prioritise completing stalled projects

YEN.com.gh reported that former President John Mahama says a future NDC government would prioritise completing stalled and ongoing projects across the country.

He said this was a better use of state resources than starting completely new projects.

He also stated his future government will complete uncompleted road infrastructure, among others.

