The National Service Scheme (NSS) has called on President Akufo-Addo to assent to the Ghana National Authority Bill 2024

The Bill, when assented to, will make the NSS an autonomous body and allow it to expand its existing programmes

The NSS Executive Director, Osei Assibey Antwi, says empowering the NSS would solidify its position as one of the best in the continent

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has urged President Akufo-Addo to assent to the Ghana National Service Authority Bill 2024.

The bill, when signed into law, would allow the scheme to operate as a fully autonomous body.

The scheme made the appeal to the President at the launch of the policy document on April 15, 2024.

Osei Assibey Antwi said assenting to the bill would enhance the scheme's operations. Source: Adomonline

Source: Facebook

According to the Executive Director of the NSS, Osei Assibey Antwi, the scheme's autonomisation would strengthen it and allow it to be well-resourced to regulate its operations.

He appealed to President Akufo-Addo to swiftly sign the bill so the scheme could begin building capacity.

He explained that the policy would allow the authority to expand existing programmes, including the NSS teaching model and the NSS MSME accounting aid, to reach more service personnel.

He stated that the autonomisation of the scheme will consolidate the NSS’ position as one of the best in the West African sub-region and across the African continent.

President Akufo-Addo, also in attendance, urged stakeholders to support the scheme to achieve its objectives.

He noted that implementing the new policy document will see the NSS play a more significant role in empowering the nation’s youth to achieve their full potential to achieve national development.

“Let us embrace the new changes, focus, and face of the NSS,” Akufo-Addo said.

NSS increases allowances for service personnel

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced that the government has given the green light for the monthly allowance paid to personnel to be increased.

In a statement issued on July 23, 2023, the NSS disclosed that the upward review is from GH¢559 to GH¢715 and is expected to take effect from January next year.

The announcement means that personnel currently in active service are entitled to arrears for the difference in the upward adjustment from January 2023.

NSS personnel fume over NASPA deductions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a group calling itself Concerned National Service Personnel has protested deductions from their allowances.

The deductions were made to service the National Service Personnel Association’s week-long celebrations.

The Concerned National Service Personnel are also calling for allowance arrears due them to be paid.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh