The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has condemned the violent confrontation between its staff member and an Immigration officer

The GPHA said the incident could have been handled better and has reprimanded its staff for his heavy handedness

It stated that it has reached out to the Immigration Service for discussions on the incident and have reached an amicable solution

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has condemned the altercation that occurred at the Tema Port.

The incident involved a clash between the Authority's security personnel and officers from the Ghana Immigration Service on Monday, May 13.

In a press release, GPHA acknowledged the incident but admitted that it could have been managed more effectively to prevent escalation.

It said it has taken full responsibility for the actions of its security personnel involved and stated that appropriate disciplinary measures have been taken.

The Authority affirmed its commitment to prioritizing the safety and security of all stakeholders and condemned the behavior exhibited by both parties involved.

It stated that in an effort to reconcile the organisations involved, GPHA’s management revealed that it has engaged in discussions with representatives from the Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Maritime Authority to address the issue and reach a mutually agreeable resolution.

The agreement reached includes plans for ongoing education and reorientation of all state agencies to align with evolving maritime security procedures and protocols.

The GPHA urged all state agencies operating within the ports to adhere to the standard operating procedures and uphold all rules and regulations to avoid future conflicts.

GPHA staff and GIS officers clash

A confrontation between security personnel from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) escalated into a physical altercation at a Meridian Port Services office in Tema.

The incident, which was captured on video and has since gained traction online, showed a group of GPHA security members entering the immigration service office to apprehend two officers.

According to reports by Citi News, the disagreement between the two groups arose during routine vessel checks.

The GPHA security personnel reportedly insisted on searching the Immigration officers following an inspection.

However, one Immigration inspector clarified that while they could search their bags, he objected to the request to search the individual officers.

He expressed discomfort with the idea of a male officer searching a female officer.

This disagreement led to the altercation between the GPHA security and the immigration officers.

Military officers clash with Prisons Officers

YEN.com.gh reported that military personnel and officers of the Ghana Prisons Service clashed in Bawku, leaving three injured.

The incident occurred when military personnel requested the release of two individuals who sought refuge in a prison yard.

They had reportedly caused a disturbance during the official launch of the 40th-anniversary celebration of Bawku Naba.

