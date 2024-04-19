Police Arrest Driver Whose Truck Caused Tema-Mpakadan Rail Track Accident

Police have arrested the driver of the truck that caused the accident on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line

Police have arrested the truck driver who caused the accident on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

In a statement, the Police said the suspect left the vehicle unattended on the railway line, leading to a collision with the train.

The train was on a test run when the accident occurred. Source: Citi News

The police also said investigations into the incident would continue.

The train was not ready for full operations and was on a test run when the accident occurred.

The truck driver is said to have gone on a delivery of cement blocks when the truck got stuck on the rail.

He reportedly was unable to use a designated underpass.

Minister of Railways Development Peter Amewu said engineers were working to repair the train.

Amewu further noted that the train was not severely damaged and that engineers were working on repairs.

“We are currently in the process of assessing the damage to the train,” he said.

About the Tema-Mpakadan project

The Tema-Mpakadan project commenced in July 2017 and was completed in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was initially scheduled for completion in July 2020.

The railway is part of the 1,000km Ghana-Burkina Faso Railway Interconnectivity Project, linking Ghana from Tema to Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou.

The government procured the trains, Modern Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs), from Poland.

Ghanaians hail the progress of rail project

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians praised the start of the Tema-Mpakadan railway project on social media.

In a post on Twitter, @YouthAllianceM2 shared photos of the railway project and captioned it, "this is why I defend the government every day. Yes, things are hard, but I can see the projects."

Ghanaians were pleased to learn of the construction of the 97.6 km long railway project when it initially became public since it will make commuting easier for many locals.

