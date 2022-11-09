The Tema-Mpakadan railway project has been a much-talked-about project that will make commuting easier for residents of Tema, Mpakadan, Afienya and the environs

The railway project aims to ultimately link southern Ghana to the northern parts, as far as Burkina Faso

The project was scheduled to be completed in December 2022, but photos of the project have surfaced online, with many claiming that it is ready to be operational

The Tema-Mpakadan railway project is finally set to begin operations after a long construction period. In a post on Twitter, @YouthAllianceM2 shared beautiful photos of the railway project and captioned it, "this is why I defend the government every day. Yes, things are hard, but I can see the projects."

The Tema-Mpakadan railway project is set to begin operating.

Source: Twitter

Ghanaians were pleased to learn of the construction of the 97.6 km long railway project when it initially became public since it will make commuting easier for many locals. Earlier this year, the Minister for Railway Development, honourable John-Peter Amewu, stated:

Between Afienya and Tema, there is a lot of traffic, as we are aware. As a result, we will purchase two reasonably used trains to transport travelers between Tema and Mpakadan. This should relieve traffic congestion and provide comfort for travellers. We are working toward it, and it will be completed soon.

Several netizens reacted favourably to the photos showing the latest update on the railway project. YEN.com.gh samples a few comments below.

@YouthAllianceM2 said:

This is why I defend the government every day. Yes, things are hard but I can see the projects.

@kofiofei1 added:

Good, but as I always say, until we do Accra-Cape Coast/ Accra-Kumasi railway lines, then we have no rail lines in this country.

@Kobby1942 opined:

Half a loaf is better than none. We will get there someday

