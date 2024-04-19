The truck driver who caused the Tema-Mpakadan train accident has been sentenced to a jail term

Police said the suspect left the truck on the railway line, leading to the accident involving a train

The train was on a test run when the accident occurred on Thursday, April 18, 2024, according to officials

The truck driver responsible for the Tema-Mpakadan train accident has been sentenced to a six-month jail term.

According to media reports, the truck driver has been identified as Abel Dzidotor.

He pleaded guilty to charges that included inconsiderate driving, unauthorised stopping, failing to produce a driver’s license and causing unlawful damage.

The latter charge came with a mandatory six-month sentence with hard labour, while the others could be settled with a fine.

He received a sentence of 100 penalty units for careless and inconsiderate driving, equivalent to a potential 20-month prison term if not paid.

In a statement, the Police said their preliminary investigation had established that Dzidotor left his unattended on the railway line, leading to the crash, which can be viewed here.

He was delivering cement blocks when the truck got stuck on the rail after being unable to use an underpass earlier.

How much damage did the Tema-Mpakadan train sustain?

Minister of Railways Development Peter Amewu said engineers were working to repair the train.

Amewu further noted that the train was not severely damaged and that engineers were working on repairs.

“We are currently in the process of assessing the damage to the train,” he said to Citi News.

According to officials, the train was on a test run when the accident occurred on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

About the Tema-Mpakadan project

YEN.com.gh reported that the Tema-Mpakadan project commenced in July 2017 and was completed in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was initially scheduled for completion in July 2020.

The railway is part of the 1,000km Ghana-Burkina Faso Railway Interconnectivity Project, linking Ghana from Tema to Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou.

The government procured the trains, Modern Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs), from Poland.

