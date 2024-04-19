The Chieftaincy Ministry is set to undertake a review and revision process for all outdated cultural practices

This follows the backlash from the alleged betrothal of the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo and the 16-year-old Naa Okromo

According to Stephen Boateng, the process is to ensure that cultural practices are in line with Ghana's legal framework

The government will review and revise some customs and traditions in the country.

According to the Chieftaincy Minister, this is to prevent the reoccurrence of the controversial union between the 63-year-old Nungua Gborbu Wulomo and 16-year-old Naa Okromo.

In a press interview, Stephen Asamoah Boateng explained that the revision would be done in collaboration with the National House of Chiefs.

This is to update old customs and traditions to fit Ghana’s current democratic and legal dispensation.

He said as the country has progressed through the years, it is important to keep cultural norms and customs at par with the times.

He said the Chieftaincy Ministry is mandated by the Chieftaincy Act (759) of the 1992 constitution to conduct such an exercise.

The process would lead to the codification of relevant customs across the country.

Ga Council defends Gborbu union

The union of the Nungua Gborbu Wulomo and Naa Okromo had received widespread backlash from Ghanaians who had called for the arrest of the Gborbu Wulomo.

However, reacting to the criticism, the Ga Dangme Council, in a press release, stated that their investigations had revealed that the event was not a marriage as widely circulated but a betrothal.

The Council stated that this means the young girl would not be required to perform any marital duties nor engage in any sexual relationship with her betrothed until she is of age.

This, the Council says, removes any legal implications of the union.

It further noted that the union would not hamper the girl's education, as she would be expected to continue with her education until she reaches legal age and beyond if she’s willing to.

The Ga Dangme Council has also urged the child’s parents to ensure she enjoys her childhood and engages in youthful activities despite her betrothal.

Nana Oye Bampoe-Addo slams union

However, YEN.com.gh reported that the Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Bampoe-Addo, said whether the said union was a marriage or betrothal, it still offends the constitution.

According to her, the marriage is illegal and criminal as it violates the Children’s Act of the 1992 constitution.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews on Tuesday, April 2, she called on the Ghana Police Service to take swift action to nullify the marriage and prevent any further law violations.

She explained that if the situation is not righted as soon as possible, it could potentially lead to the stigmatisation of the child and her family within the community.

