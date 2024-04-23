The Otumfuo’s Silver Jubilee Planning Committee members have warned people against wearing partisan colours to its events

The planning committee has stressed that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stands as a unifier in the country

Friday, April 26, 2024, will be 25 years since Otumfuo Osei Tutu II became the 16th Asantehene

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Silver Jubilee Planning Committee members have warned people against wearing partisan colours to the events celebrating the Asantehene's 25th year on the stool.

Daasebre Otuo Siriboe II, the committee's chair, said the Asantehene stood for unity.

"Even though we are in an election year, the Asantehene is a unifier, and therefore his grounds should not be used by politicians to pursue their political ambitions," he said.

Nsuase Poku Agyeman II, Otumfuo’s Akyeamehene and a member of the sub-committee for the anniversary, spoke at a press conference held at the office of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

He stressed that the focus needed to be on the Asantehene.

The Ashanti Region is notably a strong hold of the New Patriotic Party.

There will be an 'Ahohor Durbar,' where people from all over the world will pay homage to the Asantehene, a 'Fireworks Night,' and a concert, among other events.

Friday, April 26, 2024, will be 25 years since the Asantehene ascended the throne as the sixteenth occupant.

Earlier this year, Asanteman gathered at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Thursday, February 9, to welcome back some of the Asante artefacts looted 150 years ago by the British with a grand durbar.

Thirty-nine of the Asante royal regalia and objects looted by British troops during the third Anglo-Asante war of 1874 come from the Fowler Museum of the University of California in Los Angeles.

The items being loaned were mostly taken during past wars between the Asante and British during colonial times.

The collections will form part of an exhibition planned to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the Asantehene.

The return is also to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the 1873-74 Anglo-Asante war and the 100th anniversary of the return of the Asantehene Prempeh I from exile in the Seychelles.

