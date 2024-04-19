Veteran Highlife musician KK Kabobo's one-week observance has been slated for Saturday, April 20, 2024

The singer's family released the details of the week, indicating that it will be held at the Police Depot at Tesano in Accra

KK Kabobo passed away on March 14, 2024, just two weeks after being hospitalised at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) because of a liver disease

The family of the late legendary Highlife musician Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, popularly known as K.K. Kabobo, has announced plans for a one-week memorial service to honour the beloved artiste's life and legacy.

The memorial observation has been scheduled for Saturday, April 20. It will allow fans, colleagues, and loved ones to pay their respects and celebrate the iconic musician's contributions to the Ghanaian music industry.

KK Kabobo's one-week poster is out Photo source: Kaakyire Agyemang

Source: Facebook

A one-week observance poster has been released, indicating that the memorial will be observed at the Police Depot in Tesano, Accra.

K.K. Kabobo, whose songs touched the hearts of many, tragically succumbed to liver disease on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Before his passing, the Onyame Ehu Wu hitmaker had been undergoing treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Weeks before his demise, Kabobo had revealed his ongoing health struggles and the financial challenges his family faced in covering the mounting medical expenses.

Numerous individuals and organizations, including former President John Mahama, Samira Bawumia, Wendy Shay, and the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), rallied to support the ailing musician by donating funds to aid his medical treatment.

Kabobo's musical legacy spans decades, with an extensive repertoire of beloved hits, such as Nyatse Nyatse Girl, and Running Away, cementing his status as a true pioneer and icon of the highlife genre.

KK Kabobo's one-week will be observed on April 20 Photo source: Kaakyire Agyemang

Source: Instagram

Chorale music giant Osei Boateng dies in Kumasi

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian chorale music fraternity has suffered a blow following the loss of a legend and a composer Ghanaian chorale music composer.

Akuamoah Osei-Boateng was reported dead at the Komfo Anokye Hospital on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Several social media users have expressed condolences to Osei-Boateng's family and chorale music fraternity.

Source: YEN.com.gh